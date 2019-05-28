A man was stabbed at the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Monday night over a dispute about money, police said.

Police are looking for two men after they stabbed another man in the neck and abdomen at the station on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The suspects and the victim know one another and one of them owed another money, an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was expected to survive.

Northbound D trains were briefly redirected onto the A line following the incident as the NYPD investigated.

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing.