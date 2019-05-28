News Man stabbed at Bryant Park subway station over money dispute, NYPD says Police are looking for two men who stabbed another man in the neck and abdomen. Police are looking for two men who they say stabbed another man in the neck and abdomen at the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated May 28, 2019 8:43 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A man was stabbed at the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Monday night over a dispute about money, police said. Police are looking for two men after they stabbed another man in the neck and abdomen at the station on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The suspects and the victim know one another and one of them owed another money, an NYPD spokesman said. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was expected to survive. Northbound D trains were briefly redirected onto the A line following the incident as the NYPD investigated. No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.