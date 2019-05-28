LATEST PAPER
Man stabbed at Bryant Park subway station over money dispute, NYPD says

Police are looking for two men who they say stabbed another man in the neck and abdomen at the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man was stabbed at the Bryant Park subway station in midtown Monday night over a dispute about money, police said. 

Police are looking for two men after they stabbed another man in the neck and abdomen at the station on 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The suspects and the victim know one another and one of them owed another money, an NYPD spokesman said.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and was expected to survive. 

Northbound D trains were briefly redirected onto the A line following the incident as the NYPD investigated. 

No arrests have been made and the investigation was ongoing. 

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

