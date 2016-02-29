Starbucks to open a shop in Italy

Starbucks is going to become a little more worldly.

The coffee empire announced on Monday that it will open its stores in Italy, starting with one in Milan in 2017.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz fell in love with the Mediterranean country, known for inventing espresso, when he took a trip to Milan and Verona 33 years ago, according to a press release from the company.

“Starbucks history is directly linked to the way the Italians created and executed the perfect shot of espresso,” Schultz said in a statement. “[W]e’re going to try, with great humility and respect, to share what we’ve been doing and what we’ve learned through our first retail presence in Italy.”

Starbucks was founded in 1971 and currently has more than 23,000 stores around the world, according to the company.