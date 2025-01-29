Staten Island cops seek rape suspect accused of attacking 5-year-old stepdaughter

Dominique Giles isis accused of raping his 5-year-old step-daughter on Wednesday in Staten Island.

Police on Staten Island are hunting for a sicko accused of raping his five-year-old stepdaughter on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the heinous attack occurred at a home in the area of Richmond Terrace and Sharpe Avenue in Port Richmond at around 5:38 a.m. on Jan. 28.

Officers from the 121st Precinct were informed that the suspect — whom the NYPD identified as 30-year-old Dominique Giles — allegedly raped a five-year-old girl inside the home before fleeing.

EMS rushed the victim to Richmond University Medical Center for evaluation. She is in stable condition.

Sources familiar with the investigation report that the perpetrator is the victim’s stepfather. It is unclear if there were any previous reports of abuse involving the victim.

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect and ask that the NYPD be notified immediately.

Police described Giles as having a medium complexion, brown eyes, a braided hairstyle, standing 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket.

Anyone with information regarding his whereby can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.