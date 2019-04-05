LATEST PAPER
Husband of Staten Island teacher who went missing charged with murder, NYPD says

Michael Cammarata's girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, was also charged with second-degree murder, police said.

Jeanine Cammarata, of Staten Island, was found dead inside a storage facility on Staten Island on Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD; Google Maps

By Lauren Cook
The body found in a storage facility on Staten Island on Thursday has been identified as Jeanine Cammarata, the 37-year-old teacher and mother of three who was reported missing earlier this week, police said. 

Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, have been charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said.

Cammarata was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at a house on McVeigh Avenue in New Springville. Concerned friends and family reported her missing on Tuesday after she did not show up for work and missed a Monday court appearance related to her ongoing divorce, according to police.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.

