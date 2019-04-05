The body found in a storage facility on Staten Island on Thursday has been identified as Jeanine Cammarata, the 37-year-old teacher and mother of three who was reported missing earlier this week, police said.

Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, have been charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said.

Cammarata was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at a house on McVeigh Avenue in New Springville. Concerned friends and family reported her missing on Tuesday after she did not show up for work and missed a Monday court appearance related to her ongoing divorce, according to police.

