News Husband of Staten Island teacher who went missing charged with murder, NYPD says Michael Cammarata's girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, was also charged with second-degree murder, police said. Jeanine Cammarata, of Staten Island, was found dead inside a storage facility on Staten Island on Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD; Google Maps By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated April 5, 2019 1:51 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The body found in a storage facility on Staten Island on Thursday has been identified as Jeanine Cammarata, the 37-year-old teacher and mother of three who was reported missing earlier this week, police said. Her estranged husband, Michael Cammarata, and his girlfriend, Ayisha Egea, have been charged with second-degree murder in the case, police said. Cammarata was last seen around 9 p.m. Saturday at a house on McVeigh Avenue in New Springville. Concerned friends and family reported her missing on Tuesday after she did not show up for work and missed a Monday court appearance related to her ongoing divorce, according to police. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.