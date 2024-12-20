Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Stella Cole, a rising star in the New York music scene, is captivating audiences and carving her niche with a sound that effortlessly blends vintage charm with contemporary storytelling. The Midwest native is bring her unique sound to a New York City stage on Dec. 22.

Cole, who’s grew to fame after posting videos of her singing on TikTok and Instagram, said her fascination with music began at an early age, influenced by classic film musicals featuring icons like Judy Garland, Julie Andrews, and Gene Kelly.

“I grew up watching old movies like Singin’ in the Rain and The Sound of Music. These films didn’t just entertain me; they showed me that music is a form of storytelling,” Cole told amNewYork Metro

Reflecting on her sound, Stella says it carries a naturally vintage leaning. Her upbringing nurtured a deep appreciation for music, inspiring her to pursue a career as both an actor and a singer.

“A lot of the music I gravitate towards has a simplicity that I find very attractive now. We live in an age where our attention spans are shortening, and there’s so much competing for our focus. This music feels calming and straightforward,” she said. “It’s refreshing to hear acoustic sounds in a space where digital production often dominates.”

Cole channels an intimate musicality which allows her to create an emotional connection with her audience, which she considers paramount. Which she loves singing about love, its ballads of heartbreak she’s particularly fond of.

“I love singing those songs because they bring out a drama that resonates with so many people,” she said.

One standout track on one of her recent albums is Billie Eilish’s “My Future,” which showcases her unique ability to merge traditional and modern influences.

Cole’s journey hasn’t been without its obstacles. During her college years, she faced discouragement from a teacher who questioned the marketability of her vocal style. The COVID-19 pandemic later provided an unexpected catalyst for her resurgence in music. As lockdowns forced many artists to seek alternative platforms, Cole turned to social media and began sharing videos of herself performing from her bedroom.

“At first, I was just singing along to karaoke tracks on my computer in my parents’ kitchen, and I was blown away by how many views I was getting,” she said.

That initial joy of recording alone turned into a craving for a live stage and real interaction.

“Once you taste performing with a live band—people who are incredibly talented—it’s hard to go back to just singing for your phone,” she said. “Performing live with my band has been rewarding but also challenging; each performance teaches me more about myself as an artist,” Cole said.

As she prepares for her upcoming holiday performances, a sense of gratitude envelops Stella. With a setlist scheduled to include classic holiday songs from her new album and a mix of her original songs, she aims to create a memorable experience for her audience.

“The response to my holiday music has been heartwarming. I want to bring joy during this season and create moments that linger in people’s hearts,” she said. “Since the pandemic, I’ve met people who tell me that my music has helped them through difficult times, whether it’s the loss of a family member or personal struggles.”

Looking ahead, Cole expresses ambition and gratitude for her trajectory in the music industry.

“If you had asked me five years ago, I could never have predicted this,” she said, reflecting on her unexpected rise. “It’s been amazing. I always say, if it all stops here, I’m all good. But I hope it doesn’t.”