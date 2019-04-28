Police are looking for a man who stole a sculpture valued at $16,000 from a Manhattan art gallery on Thursday.

At about 4:30 p.m., a man walked into the Galeries Bartoux at 104 Central Park South and took a sculpture by artist Fred Allard, resembling a shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains, police said.

🚨 WANTED for questioning in regard to a GRAND LARCENY that occurred on Thursday, 4/25, at 4:30pm at @GaleriesBartoux (104 Central Park South.) An individual stole a sculpture by artist Fred Allard, valued at $16,000. Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips. Calls are confidential. pic.twitter.com/68Q6hYq5rd — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 27, 2019

The piece is worth $16,000, they said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 50s with brown hair, who stands 5-foot-10, police said..

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782).