LATEST PAPER
51° Good Evening
SEARCH
51° Good Evening
News

Man wanted for stealing $16G Fred Allard sculpture from midtown gallery

The sculpture resembles a shopping basket that is made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains, police said. 

Police are looking for a man they say

Police are looking for a man they say stole a Fred Allard sculpture from Galeries Bartoux in midtown. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
Print

Police are looking for a man who stole a sculpture valued at $16,000 from a Manhattan art gallery on Thursday.

At about 4:30 p.m., a man walked into the Galeries Bartoux at 104 Central Park South and took a sculpture by artist Fred Allard, resembling a shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains, police said. 

The piece is worth $16,000, they said.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 50s with brown hair, who stands 5-foot-10, police said..

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). 

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Firefighters lined Fifth Avenue Friday morning for the funeral of Fellow firefighters gather for funeral of Marine Christopher Slutman
Former Vice President Joe Biden launched a bid Biden announces 2020 presidential bid
AOC among 4 women featured in political doc coming to Netflix
Participants strolled along Sunday on Fifth Avenue in Easter parade and bonnet festival in NYC
Upper East Side resident Dave Mitchell wears a Bunnies and bonnets: Must-see Easter parade photos
On Thursday, an NYPD officer was shot and Cop shot in confrontation, suspect dead: NYPD