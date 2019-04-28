News Man wanted for stealing $16G Fred Allard sculpture from midtown gallery The sculpture resembles a shopping basket that is made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains, police said. Police are looking for a man they say stole a Fred Allard sculpture from Galeries Bartoux in midtown. Photo Credit: NYPD By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated April 28, 2019 12:16 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police are looking for a man who stole a sculpture valued at $16,000 from a Manhattan art gallery on Thursday. At about 4:30 p.m., a man walked into the Galeries Bartoux at 104 Central Park South and took a sculpture by artist Fred Allard, resembling a shopping basket made of crystal resin adorned with gold chains, police said. The piece is worth $16,000, they said. The suspect is described as a man in his late 50s with brown hair, who stands 5-foot-10, police said.. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.