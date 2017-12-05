An 18-year-old student is accused of raping a 16-year-old girl in a stairwell of their Manhattan school on Monday, police said Tuesday.

Jevon Martin, a student at Washington Irving Campus in Gramercy Park, allegedly raped the girl in a stairwell between the third and fourth floors of the building around 8:15 a.m., an NYPD spokeswoman said.

He was later arrested on campus around 12:30 p.m. after the victim reported the attack, the spokeswoman said. Charges were pending against him Tuesday afternoon.

The teenage girl was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to the spokeswoman.

Police said the two knew each other. The extent of their relationship was not immediately clear.

A request for comment from the Department of Education has not yet been returned.