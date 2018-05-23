Police on Wednesday were looking for a man who slammed another man’s head against the inside of a southbound D train in the Bronx earlier this month.

The 55-year-old victim was getting on the train at about 3:20 p.m. on May 8 when the suspect accused the man of bumping into him.

The suspect then punched the man in the face, put him in a headlock and started to slam his head against the inside of the train, police said.

The suspect, described as 35 to 45 years old and who wears his hair in dreadlocks, then ran off the train from the East 167th Street station, police said.

The victim, who suffered cuts on his head, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.