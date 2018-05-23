LATEST PAPER
67° Good Morning
67° Good Morning
News

Subway assailant slammed man’s head inside D train, NYPD says

The suspect accused the man of bumping into him, police say.

Police are searching for a man who they

Police are searching for a man who they say slammed a stranger's head into the wall inside of a D train on May 8. Photo Credit: NYPD; Samantha Wieder

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Print

Police on Wednesday were looking for a man who slammed another man’s head against the inside of a southbound D train in the Bronx earlier this month.

The 55-year-old victim was getting on the train at about 3:20 p.m. on May 8 when the suspect accused the man of bumping into him.

The suspect then punched the man in the face, put him in a headlock and started to slam his head against the inside of the train, police said.

The suspect, described as 35 to 45 years old and who wears his hair in dreadlocks, then ran off the train from the East 167th Street station, police said.

The victim, who suffered cuts on his head, was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Alison

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

News photos & videos

Fergie turned a rainy New York afternoon into Fergie's 'Glamorous' subway ride
This Memorial Day weekend, you can get away 9 Memorial Day weekend trips for the car-free New Yorker
The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of Everything to know about the L train shutdown
A quick ride on NYC Ferry will land Ditch the subway and take a ferry to these fun spots
Democratic Socialists of America members march down University May Day protesters take over Manhattan parks
Alec Baldwin, Neil Young and Nicole Wallace are 26 celebs Trump has burned on Twitter