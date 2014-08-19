Judge gives Subway Inn a restraining order against eviction

One of the city’s oldest watering holes just got an extra week of life.

A Manhattan Civil Court judge yesterday issued a temporary restraining order and ceased all eviction proceedings for the Subway Inn, which was set to close Wednesday.

The Salinas family, owners of the 77-year-old bar at 143 E. 60th St., were told in July by World-Wide Group, the developers that own the property, that they would not be offered a new lease and had less than a month to vacate.

Although both parties will return to court on Aug. 27 for a follow-up hearing, Steven Salinas, the son of owner Arsenio Salinas, said he was confident they will prevail.

“We know that this is just the first step in a very long and hard David Vs. Goliath fight; however, we are confident that in the end justice prevails and the Subway Inn will be spared from the wrecking ball,” he said in a statement.

A representative for World-Wide declined to comment.

Last week, the developer said it bought the property in 2006 with the intention of developing the lot and the Subway Inn owners had been aware of the plans for years.

The bar has gone to social media to rally its patrons to save the spot with petitions, a protest and legal action.

Subway Inn has had an illustrious history. It once was a popular spot for celebrities including Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe.