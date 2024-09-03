Evidence Collection Processes the scene after a teen was shot at East 94 Street and Flatlands Avenue. Officers found the victim at 130 Conklin Avenue.

Police in Brooklyn are investigating after a teen was shot in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, following bloodshed at the borough’s ever-popular West Indian American Day Parade on Labor Day.

According to law enforcement sources, on Sept. 3, just after 1 p.m., officers from the 69th Precinct responded to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter activation system at East 94 Street and Flatlands Avenue in Canarsie.

The officers at first did not see a gunshot victim, but shell casings were found at the scene, police said. Soon, officers quickly discovered a victim who had been shot in the left leg before collapsing at 130 Conklin Ave., just three blocks away from where the shots were fired.

EMS responded to the scene and brought the bloodied victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.