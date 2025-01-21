Transit detectives arrested a knife-wielding teen Tuesday for allegedly shoving a man onto a Brooklyn subway track last month — and the suspect had plenty to say about the incident.

According to police sources, 19-year-old Andrew Pashinin was arrested by the NYPD Warrant Squad at his mother’s house in Yonkers, and booked on a laundry list of charges, including attempted murder.

Apparently foregoing his right to remain silent, Pashinin had plenty to say at his perp walk Tuesday at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station, where amNewYork Metro asked him why he allegedly committed the crime.

“He pushed me and said mean things to me before I arrived at the station,” Pashinin told us before being stuffed in the back of a police vehicle, claiming that the victim was publicly intoxicated and had threatened him.

“He said he was going to beat my ass and that I was a little kid,” Pashinin added.

A police source with immediate knowledge of the incident reported that this was not the case and that they believed Pashinin initiated the confrontation.

Cops say Pashinin allegedly approached the 33-year-old straphanger from behind at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station at around 11:35 a.m. on the morning of Dec. 7, 2024.

Police reported that the pair got into a verbal dispute, during which Pashinin allegedly pulled out a knife; when the older man saw the weapon, he backed away. However, law enforcement say Pashinin was not finished.

Moments later, authorities said, Pashinin allegedly approached the victim again on the southbound platform of the D/N lines and shoved him onto the roadbed before fleeing.

Police sources say the victim managed to pull himself back up to the platform just before a train arrived. He suffered minor injuries.

Pashinin is charged with attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon.