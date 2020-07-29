Jefferson Market Garden open for stroll

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Tequila Minsky

“A quick escape”, “little oasis”, and “tranquil space” are words that some have used to describe Jefferson Market Garden.

A walk through the small and very green Jefferson Market Garden offers lush natural visual relief from our concrete jungle and a brief respite from heat-radiating sidewalks. Located in Greenwich Village on Greenwich Ave. (entrance) between Sixth Ave. and W. 10th St., the Garden reopened for walking-through, two weeks ago. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Mondays.

Visitors will come across trimmed hedges, flowers in season, and a small lily pond. During these past season transitions, and challenging times, and while the garden was closed, the gardeners nurtured its ever changing beauty.

The numerous wooden benches usually scattered along the narrow walking path now face away, not available for sitting—the paths too narrow to maintain a 6-foot distance from walkers. Mask-wearing, social distancing and safe practices are part of new rules.

The Garden is built on the site of the Women’s Detention Center that closed in 1973. It’s adjacent to the Jefferson Market Library and the grounds were transferred to the Parks Department and entrusted to a group of neighbors, Jefferson Market Garden Committee, who continue to raise money, care for the site and contribute countless and loving volunteer hours.