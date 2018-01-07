The king of Broadway joined the kings of old to provide a merry “Little Christmas” for displaced children on Saturday.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the brains behind the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” joined city officials and the Hispanic Federation Relief Effort to hand out gifts to hurricane-affected children in East Harlem for Three Kings Day on Saturday.

Toys “R” Us, with help from Miranda and the Hispanic Federation, completed a toy drive over the holiday season, collecting more than 36,000 gifts for kids displaced by Hurricane Maria and for distribution in Puerto Rico for Three Kings Day, according to the company.

As the Three Kings, dressed in their colorful regalia, visited with the children at the East Harlem Service Center as Miranda, Mayor Bill de Blasio and volunteers handed the toys out.

Miranda also read the story of the Three Kings (who visited the baby Jesus after he was born) and children were treated to food, crafts and live performances as well.

Miranda, who documented the day on social media, also posted photos with de Blasio, noting the extreme height difference while thanking the mayor.

“(I am so smol),” he tweeted.