Two people enjoying the warm weather in Tompkins Square Park on Saturday were shot after being caught in the crossfire when bullets rang out, police and eyewitnesses said.

The man accused of two shootings in the East Village’s Tompkins Square Park last year that left two victims seriously injured pleaded guilty to the crimes, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Tuesday.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, 38-year-old Waldemar Alverio admitted on Jan. 13 to the shootings that left parkgoers in fear in the spring of 2024.

Statements made on the record revealed that Alverio first struck on March 16 at around 12:45 p.m. as two men chased him in the greenspace. The individuals reportedly punched and kicked Alverio before attempting to flee.

As they made their escape, law enforcement sources said, the suspect, later identified as Alverio, unzipped his bag, pulled out a handgun, and began firing wildly at the individuals.

One of the men was struck in the buttocks, fracturing his pelvis and lodging a bullet in his hip. A stray shot, meanwhile, struck a 53-year-old tourist who had been visiting the park. She suffered a fractured hip that required surgical replacement, prosecutors noted.

The shooting left other parkgoers scrambling for cover, then shaken afterward.

“I just heard four pops; it was really scary. I ran, oh I ran,” said Olivia Nagle, an eyewitness on the day of shooting.

Just five days later, on March 21, Alverio made his way back to Tompkins Square Park at approximately 12:05 p.m. and accosted a group of individuals. Court documents said he once again opened fire, pulling the trigger five times.

No one was injured in the second shooting, though stray bullets struck several nearby buildings.

“These senseless and reckless shootings left two victims significantly injured and put the safety of many New Yorkers at risk,” Bragg said on Jan. 14. “Combating gun violence is crucial to achieving lasting public safety and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove illegal firearms off our city’s streets and drive down shootings.”

Alverio was apprehended on the Lower East Side on March 26 by officers who recognized him from a wanted poster.

Following his guilty plea, Alverio faces up to 13 years in state prison; sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 3.