Tribeca Film festival to launch new creative hub

The organizers behind the Tribeca Film Festival announced an expansion Wednesday for the annual spring movie fest that will bring together the city’s top filmmakers, artists and audiences.

The 150,000-square-foot hub at Spring Studios at 50 Varick St., will open when the festival kicks off April 16 and include spaces for VIPs to gather and talk shop.

“Since the beginning, we envisioned a space where the festival community could interact and explore ideas, and where we could celebrate storytellers, artists and their work,” said Jane Rosenthal, the festival’s co-founder.

Tickets for the 11-day fest and a resident pass that provides access to the hub will go on sale Jan. 20 for American Express card users and on Jan. 27 for the public.