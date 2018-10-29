Activists staged a "die-in" at Trump Tower in midtown on the sixth anniversary of Hurricane Sandy's landfall.

Members of the NY Renews coalition and others protested Monday to urge President Trump to act to reduce global warming. About 50 protesters chanted "our only planet, we defend her" while brandishing signs that included the death tolls from hurricanes Maria, Katrina, Matthew and Michael.

The activists laid on the ground and played dead to "mock the system for killing them," according to Jonathan Kirch of Harlem.

"We are here to ask (Trump) to be sensible and give us a chance and a future that works for everyone," Kirch said.

Additonally, the groups are asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York Legislature to pass the Climate and Community Protection Act during the 2019 legislative session. The renewable energy legislation would set a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 100 percent from 1990 levels by 2050.

State Senate candidate Julia Salazar said New Yorkers need Cuomo to "take action and fight climate change... (and) make sure by 2050 New York state will be 100 percent renewable."

"This is urgent, and we cannot wait longer. It's up to all of us to lead the fight," said Salazar, who defeated Sen. Martin Dilan to be the Democratic nominee in the 18th District.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The protest began with a march to the 5th Avenue Trump Tower, where members intended to block the entrance to the building, holding a banner that says, "Remember Sandy: 100% Renewables Now." The entire block, from East 56th to East 57th streets, was barricaded, preventing sidewalk access.

"What we do now changes tomorrow, said protester Edwin Batista. "We will continue to fight for what we believe in."