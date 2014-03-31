Uber’s offering the Second Avenue Subway experience

Uber taxi-app users will be able to ride along the Second Avenue subway route for $2.50, years before subway riders.

As an April Fool’s Day promotion, Uber announced that the company has “completed New York City’s Second Avenue Subway line” by letting users take the “U line” for the same price as the MTA’s base fare.

The app, which enables smartphones to hail and pay for taxi and livery cabs, will let people ride up and down Second and First avenues between 128th and Houston streets at the discounted cost today. Drivers will be compensated as normal.

The first phase of the Second Avenue subway, an extension of the Q line between 96th and 63rd streets, is expected to be finished December 2016.