A man stole $300 in cash and the glove of a 4-year-old girl inside an Upper West Side Chase Bank Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The girl was with her mom and her 5-month-old sister at the bank on Broadway and West 70th Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to police. When her mom completed the transaction at one of the ATMs, the little girl reached up to take the money, video of the incident shows.

But seconds later, the suspect pushed the 37-year-old mom and grabbed the cash from the girl, taking one of her gloves as well.

The man is also accused of taking an 81-year-old woman’s purse after he shoved her to the floor inside a post office on Columbus Avenue and West 68th Street about 10 minutes before he went into the bank, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital with bruising and pain to her back and left wrist, according to police.

The suspect, believed to be 20 to 25 years old, fled on West 70th Street, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the robbery in the bank on Wednesday.