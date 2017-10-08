The driver of a van who slammed into an MTA bus in Staten Island last week has died, police said on Sunday.

Marcus Brown, 33, died on Saturday, a day after he lost control of his van and crashed it into a city bus.

Brown, from Bulls Head, Staten Island, was traveling down Arthur Kill Road at about 7 a.m. on Friday when he allegedly lost control and ended up driving against traffic. He hit the bus head on, police said.

The 42-year-old bus driver and two passengers, 23 and 35 years old, were treated for minor injuries.

Brown was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital with internal injuries and trauma to his legs, police said. Charges against him were pending, police said, but he died at the hospital.