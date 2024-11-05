What to know about this year’s Veterans Day Parade in New York City

Members of the U.S. Armed Service march in the 103rd Veterans Day Parade in New York City

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and New York City is celebrating with its annual Veterans Day Parade.

Now in its 105th year, the Veterans Day parade honors those serving in all United States military branches. Hosted by the United War Veterans Council, the parade is expected to feature 20,000 marchers and over 150 vehicles throughout the day.

Though all branches are acknowledged in the parade, this year’s featured service branch is the United States Marine Corps.

Here’s what you need to know about the parade this year:

Where is the parade?

The parade will follow Fifth Avenue, starting at 26th Street and finishing at 47th Street.

What time does it start?

The parade will step off at 12:30 p.m. and will last until 3:30 p.m. Prior to the parade, a wreath procession to the Eternal Light Memorial

Who is the Grand Marshal?

This year’s Grand Marshal will be retired Marine Sgt. Dakota Meyer, who was the first recipient of the Marine Corps Medal of Honor for his work in Operation Enduring Freedom.

Where can I watch?

Spectators are welcome to watch along the parade route the day of the event. If you’re unable to make it to the actual parade and still would like to watch, it will air on WABC and stream online via WABC or Military.com.

For more information on this year’s parade, visit www.uwvc.org/parade.