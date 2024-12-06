Webinar | Protect yourself this holiday season: Avoid romance scams and stay safe online

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

As the holiday season approaches, so does a rise in romance scams. Scammers exploit the loneliness and generosity people often feel during this time of year, targeting vulnerable individuals through online dating sites and social media.

To help you stay safe, a free webinar will be held on December 10 at 11 a.m. featuring experts from Homeland Security Investigations and AARP New York. The session will provide essential tools and knowledge on how to recognize and avoid romance scams, especially for those who may be more susceptible, like older adults. In 2022 alone, older Americans lost nearly $240 million to these scams, according to the FTC’s Protecting Older Consumers Report.

Key Takeaways:

Learn how to spot the signs of a romance scam.

Discover why scammers target people during the holidays and how to avoid falling victim.

Find out about free programs offering emotional support for fraud victims.

Get practical tips on safe ways to meet people online and verify their identity.

Speakers:

Jarrod Randle, Supervisory Special Agent, Homeland Security Investigations

Kat Fisher, Associate State Director, AARP New York

The webinar is free, but registration is required. Don’t miss this opportunity to protect yourself and loved ones from online fraud this holiday season.

Register now to secure your spot!