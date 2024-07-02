‘WTF’ is the future like? ‘What The Financial!’ event with AARP New York will help you find the road to prosperity

Schneps Media and presenting sponsor AARP New York are proud to announce “WTF! (What the Financial!): A Financial Empowerment Roadmap,” a comprehensive forum dedicated to helping people make their money last a lifetime.

This event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Graduate Center, City University of New York, 365 Fifth Ave. in Midtown The forum is free to adults with registration.

Designed for those at any stage in their financial journey, this forum will offer practical advice, tools, and strategies to manage finances effectively, both prior to and during retirement.

Attendees will have the opportunity to take part in breakout sessions on financial planning, taxes, Social Security benefits, Medicare, wills, and estates, and more. Financial Planners will be on hand to teach attendees essential skills for solid financial management. The event will feature a keynote address from Diane Harris, Time magazine contributor and former editor of Money magazine. Financial Planners and advisors will also share their knowledge during panels, offering actionable advice.

The event doubles as a resource fair where guests can access tools and information to reach their financial goals. A highlight of the event will be the one-on-one financial counseling sessions courtesy of the Financial Planning Association of Metro New York, where individuals can meet with a Financial Planner for a 15-minute focused conversation.

“Our role at Schneps Media is to educate and inform our readers about the things that are most important to them. We know that financial literacy and security are extremely important at any stage of life and that is why we are so pleased to be working with AARP New York to bring this event to the New York market,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media.

“AARP is in your corner to help you make your money live as long as you do. This event can be the first step in securing your financial future,” said AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel. “Whether it’s a planned retirement you’re after or dealing with the uncertainty life might throw at you, AARP’s tools and resources can help prepare you for a secure future.”

Anyone looking to enhance their financial literacy and seek guidance on financial planning is encouraged to attend the forum. Early registration is recommended, as space is limited.

Registration details

Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024

Time: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Location: The Graduate Center, City University of New York, 365 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10016

Cost: Free Admission with Registration

Where to Register: Sign up at What-The-Financial.com or call 718-260-2500

For additional details and updates, visit What-The-Financial.com.