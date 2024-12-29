New discounts for the LIRR and Metro-North available this winter

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The MTA is giving commuters to discounts for the LIRR and Metro-North in the new year.

On Jan. 4, the MTA will launch the Winter Weekend discount program — giving monthly ticketholders for both commuter rail lines access to travel anywhere the trains go on weekends and bring up to two guests for just $1 each.

Agency officials said that regardless of what is printed on the ticket, the railroads will honor all monthly tickets for travel to and from all stations within the LIRR or Metro-North areas. Riders can get the $1 tickets on the TrainTime app under Family Fares on board without incurring an extra charge.

The new discount coincides with the start of the MTA’s congestion pricing program on Jan. 5, which will charge vehicles a base toll of $9 to enter Manhattan south of and including 60th Street. The Winter Weekend discount promotion will end on March 30.

LIRR and Metro-North on-time performance

New Yorkers might prefer taking the trains versus driving into NYC not only because of the discount but also because of the speediness. According to MTA officials, the LIRR had a higher year-to-date on-time performance of nearly 96% compared to the same time period in 2019, pre-pandemic. It recorded “the best November in the railroad’s history” with an on-time performance of just over 96% while running 40% more service.

“Taking the train is the fastest and most convenient way to get to the city this winter and with record-levels of on-time performance and more service than ever before, you can count on the LIRR to get you where you need to go,” LIRR President Rob Free said. “Skip winter traffic and enjoy the trip at great prices.”

Meanwhile, Metro-North’s on-time performance was even better. According to MTA officials, the Grand Central Terminal-based train line delivers on-time performance levels of 98%. It is “breaking weekend ridership records,” at times surpassing pre-COVID ridership in the fall.

“Monthly Metro-North riders know that the railroad is the most reliable, fastest and safest way to travel,” Metro-North President Catherine Rinaldi said. “Whether it’s a winter excursion upstate or a trip into the iconic Grand Central, we’ve made your experience even more affordable with steep discounts for family and friends.”

Fares for the MTA and LIRR are based on distance, or zones, as per the MTA. More information about fares, including monthly tickets, is available online at mta.info.