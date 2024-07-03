Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police arrested a 39-year-old woman for allegedly beating a man to death with a wooden object in Harlem on Tuesday.

Detectives apprehended Sabrina Charles, of 247 East 123 St., on July 2 at 6:10 p.m.

The attack occurred the same day as Charles’ arrest, at around 4:25 a.m. Officers from the 26th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress at 19 Hancock Place, arrived at the location to find a man unresponsive and unconscious on the sidewalk, bleeding from his face.

Law enforcement sources said as soon as officers arrived, Charles was standing next to the victim, who was found without identification. A wooden blunt object was also found next to the victim, which police say Charles used to beat the man.

EMS responded to the scene and brought the victim to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police could not confirm if Charles and the victim knew each other, but the Daily News reported that the two were doing drugs together prior to the attack. A motive has not been confirmed.

Charles was charged with second-degree murder, as well as stolen property and weapons charges.

According to the latest crime statistics, the precinct saw a nearly 21% reduction in violent crime year-to-date compared to the same point last year. No one was murdered in 2023 during this time period, though four rapes, 64 robberies and 83 felony assaults were recorded.

The investigation remains ongoing.