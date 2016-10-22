Woman dragged, killed by MTA bus in lower Manhattan, NYPD says

An MTA bus driver has been arrested on charges of striking a pedestrian who was dragged and killed on Friday evening in lower Manhattan, the NYPD said.

The victim, Bella-Yury Krementsova, 58, was struck by a QM7 bus about 5:30 p.m. near Whitehall and Water streets, and dragged nearly a half a mile to Trinity Place near Exchange Alley, police said. As the bus approached Exchange, the driver was alerted by pedestrians that there was a woman under the rear of the bus, cops said.

The driver, Roger Weckworth, stopped the bus and remained at the scene as emergency personnel responded.

Weckworth, 63, was later arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to yield to a pedestrian causing injury, the NYPD said.

Krementsova’s last known address was on the Upper West Side, police said.

With Polly Higgins