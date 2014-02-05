Authority to bring PATH to Newark Airport

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Port Authority plans to extend the PATH train to Newark Liberty International Airport and pump $8 billion into its airports.

The 10-year $27.6 billion capital plan unveiled Tuesday includes $1.5 billion to extend the PATH train at Newark Penn Station three miles to the airport.

There, passengers can take the AirTrain to the terminals.

The Port Authority’s $8 billion budget for aviation includes $3.3 billion to replace LaGuardia Airport’s central terminal building and $4.7 billion for 188 core capital projects.