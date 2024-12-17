Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New Yorkers in the outer boroughs frustrated with poor bus service may soon breathe a small sigh of relief as dozens of buses will increase service next year, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday.

The governor said that the MTA, the state agency that runs the public buses and trains in NYC, will provide “enhanced service” on 24 bus lines across the Bronx, Brooklyn, Queens, and Staten Island this spring. According to an MTA spokesperson, the exact date will be “announced later.”

The improvements will help shorten public transit commutes and make travel easier for those who use 19 local buses throughout most of the city and five express buses from Brooklyn and Staten Island.

“Buses are the engine of equity in our city – connecting New Yorkers in working and middle-class areas to jobs, education, shopping, and everything the city has to offer,” MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said. “As we continue to address the scourge of traffic congestion, especially the economic, environmental, and safety impacts, the MTA continues to prioritize service for our bus riders.”

The announcement follows a Riders Alliance report released on Dec. 10 showing that major bus delays in Brooklyn resulted in catastrophic problems for commuters, including job and money losses.

The report, which surveyed 1,800 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, bus riders, showed that 91% of city bus delays have hurt riders in and around Flatbush. One of three riders surveyed said they have been fired, reprimanded or docked pay at work because of bus delays.

According to Danny Pearlstein of the Riders Alliance, traffic and double parking are the main causes of Flatbush bus delays.

Still, increasing bus frequency and modifying bus time will improve the system, said Demetrius Chichlow, NYC Transit president.

“We reviewed the bus network and identified opportunities to improve service by increasing frequency and/or making running time adjustments on key current bus routes,” Crichlow said. “These bus service enhancements are designed to attract riders to transit with additional travel options that are affordable, fast, and convenient.”

Staten Island: The ‘forgotten borough’

Express bus riders on Staten Island are glad to hear about the improvements, but are still furious with the service.

Staten Island express bus rides can take over two hours to reach Manhattan and are often packed with passengers forced to stand on the long commute due to a lack of available seats.

“I’m totally skeptical about this,” said Marty, an express bus rider. “What does expanded service mean and when will it expand? I stood on the bus from the South Shore into Lower Manhattan with at least 10 other passengers after waiting in the rain for 15 minutes the other day. The last two stops, the driver didn’t pick up any more passengers.”

Starting this spring, the following bus routes will operate at an increased frequency or better timing:

The Bronx

Bx10 (Riverdale-Norwood)

Bx17 (Port Morris-Fordham Plaza)

Bx23 (Co-op City-Pelham Bay Park Station)

Bx28 / Bx38 (Co-op City-Fordham Center)

Brooklyn

B17 (Crown Heights-Canarsie)

B26 (Fulton St-Ridgewood)

B74 (Sea Gate-Stillwell Avenue Station)

B103 (Canarsie-Downtown Brooklyn)

BM2 (Canarsie-Avenue H-Midtown/Downtown)

BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

X27 (Bay Ridge-Midtown/Downtown)

Queens

BM5 (Spring Creek-Linden Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

Q13 (Flushing-Ft. Totten)

Q28 (Bayside-Flushing)

Q35 (Rockaway Park-Midwood)

Q43 (Jamaica-Floral Park)

Q66 (Flushing-Long Island City

Q69 (Long Island City-Astoria)

QM15 (Lindenwood-Cross Bay Blvd-Woodhaven Blvd-Midtown)

Staten Island