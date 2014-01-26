Local service on No. 2 and 4 trains to see overnight disruption

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Overnight subway repairs in Brooklyn this week will disrupt service on the No. 2 and 4 lines.

Starting tonight until Thursday morning, the No. 2 and 4 trains will run express from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights as part of the MTA’s Fast Track repairs..The MTA will have free shuttle buses making stops at local stations between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and Franklin Avenue. Riders near Bergen Street and Grand Army Plaza can take the Q train at the nearby 7th Avenue station for service to and from Manhattan.

The repairs will also cause No. 3 train service between Chambers Street and New Lots Avenue to end early. Riders can take the No. 4 train, which will get an early extension to New Lots Avenue.