The New York Water Taxi cut rates from Brooklyn piers to midtown Manhattan to encourage more travel into Red Hook.

Riders who had been able to pay $31 for an all-day pass to take a ferry between midtown and Red Hook can now opt to pay $9 a stop to go from docks at 39th Street and Wall Street to DUMBO and Red Hook.

Taking a ferry from Red Hook through the entire route would be $9.

The New York Water Taxi also runs the IKEA ferry from Wall Street to Red Hook, which will remain $5.