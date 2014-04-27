Queens waterfront bus route to get weekend hours

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Photo Credit: Black Paw Photo

The MTA will test out weekend service on the Q103 route along the Queens waterfront.

The Vernon Boulevard bus will start serving western Queens on weekends between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. this June, after the MTA board gives its approval, according to NYCTransit documents. The plan will also provide an extra 90 minutes of service during weeknights until about 9 p.m. MTA says the extra service is needed to accommodate surge in waterfront development and increased ridership in Long Island City and Astoria. The service will cost $315,000 a year. The MTA will hold a public hearing on the new service hours about making them permanent.