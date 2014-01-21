Sandy funds cover subway tunnel repairs

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The federal government is picking up part of the MTA’s tab for repair work to the R and G train tunnels that Superstorm Sandy took out of commission, Sen. Charles Schumer announced Tuesday.

Schumer said an $800 million package for the MTA will primarily go toward reimbursing the cost of repairs in the R train’s Montague tunnel and the G train’s Greenpoint tunnel. The money will also go toward repairing the No. 7 train’s Steinway tunnel, another underwater tube damaged by flooding during Sandy. Schumer in October said the Federal Transit Administration will cover 90% of the $262 million in repairs to the Montague tunnel.