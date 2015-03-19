Schumer: Feds should allot $100M to Queens bus plan

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An ambitious fast bus project the city Department of Transportation is planning in Queens should get $100 million in federal money, Sen. Charles Schumer said Thursday.

A new route for Select Bus Service — the MTA and city’s version of bus rapid transit — is being planned for Queens’ Woodhaven Boulevard. Unlike other SBS routes in the city, this one could include separated bus lanes right in the middle of the thoroughfare, a popular design in South American and European bus systems.

The $200 million project could be eligible to get half of its cost covered through a U.S. Department of Tranpsortation grant program.

“This ‘bus rapid transit’ plan can turn this corridor from a transportation desert to a transportation oasis for tens of thousands of Queens residents, and also be a boon for local property value and area businesses,” Schumer said in a statement.