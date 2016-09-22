W train gets exact date for service restoration

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

We knew it was coming. And now we have the exact date.

The W train rides again on Nov. 7, the MTA confirmed.

A victim of budget cuts in 2010, the W is being restored this fall in anticipation of the opening of the first phase of the Second Avenue subway later this year.

The W will run local between downtown Manhattan and Astoria, Queens — from Whitehall Street to Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard stations.

The route will supplant the Q train, which will cease service to Queens. The Q will be rerouted from its 57th Street station up to Second Avenue’s new 96th Street station, once it opens. In the meantime, Q trains will terminate at 57th Street.

With the return of the W, the MTA will be able to run express N trains through Manhattan on weekdays, during peak hours, midday and evenings.

Transit experts have hailed the return of the W as the most sensible approach to serve the Queens community after the Q train moves from its outer-borough terminus.