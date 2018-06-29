A deep cost to tipped workers in New York

After 11 years in the NYC restaurant industry, I know it’s hard to make ends meet when you rely on tips.

Restaurant servers don’t make a minimum wage, and working for tips costs us something you can’t put a price on: dignity. For women, that means putting up with abuse, including sexual harassment from the same people we need to please to put food on our own tables. It’s a power imbalance that we can right by paying servers a minimum wage on top of tips.

Across New York, tipped workers make what’s called a subminimum wage that ranges from $7.50 to $8.65 an hour; the general minimum hourly wage for everyone else is between $10.40 and $13. That means when a patron puts his hand on our waist, hips, and shoulders and calls us “sugar” we’re less likely to push him off because we need that extra $3 to $5.60. We also don’t want to offend him because in the hospitality industry relationships are vital. So, we’re more likely to put up with abuse and harassment. But even if a server reports the incident, it might not matter.

Managers often don’t take complaints seriously.

According to a study in the Harvard Business Review that surveyed 76 female servers over three months, sexual harassment is a frequent experience. In the first month, 75 percent of the servers reported an incident; 70 percent in the second month; and 74 percent in the third. And Professor Michael Lynn at the Cornell School of Industrial Labor Relations says tips are related to a server’s physical appearance, gender, and physical contact, not a reflection of actual service.

The restaurant industry, where 70 percent of workers are women, is the largest source of sexual harassment complaints filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Between 2010 to 2016, servers filed 162,872 claims of harassment, and employers paid out $698.7 million in penalties.

There’s a solution: One Fair Wage would pay tipped workers the general minimum wage, and cut sexual harassment. A study by the Restaurant Opportunities Center in the seven states that pay servers the minimum wage — including Alaska, California and Nevada — shows servers make equal or better tips, and experience less sexual harassment.

Tipped workers deserve to earn a minimum wage like everyone else. Tips can be an expression of gratitude for a job well done, not the price of our dignity.

Sign up for amExpress, the conversation starter for New Yorkers. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Shanita Thomas is a longtime restaurant server who now owns a catering company.