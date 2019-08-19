A seemingly emotional NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill fired Officer Daniel Pantaleo Monday in the death of Eric Garner in 2014.

While some may be relieved, the sad fact is that the problems with the NYPD go far beyond the job and pension of one detective.

During the highly anticipated news conference, O'Neill finally fired Pantaleo but repeatedly prefaced his decision by explaining that he agreed with an NYPD trials judge's decision last month to dismiss the officer, which was "reaffirmed" by NYPD Deputy Commissioner Ben Tucker. O'Neill also made several references to Garner resisting arrest.

As many listened, O'Neill often centered his words through the point of view of police officers and seemed to distance himself from over five years of political finagling and delays regarding the death of Eric Garner in 2014. O'Neill said that if he still were a uniformed cop, "I'd probably be mad at me today" – creating a space for police unions and police supporters to complain that Pantaleo was actually a victim of politics.

Lost in the hoopla of Monday's events was the fact that Garner – and many more New Yorkers of color like him – have been victims of decades-long policies.



Before Garner complained that he couldn't breathe while under a chokehold by Pantaleo, he complained about the constant police harassment that preceded it. "It stops today" were the words of a man who no longer wanted to be routinely arrested. While police supporters point to Garner's 30-plus arrests before he died as proof of his criminal nature, it is far more indicative of mass broken-windows policing that New York City has long dished out in poor communities of color.

Broken-windows policing's calls for enforcement against low-level, quality-of-life offenses – like selling loosie cigarettes – are the policies and politics that led to Garner's death: the hyper-policing of behaviors in the obsessive push for order.

PBA President Pat Lynch released a statement after O'Neill's decision in which he complained that police will be frozen and "cop-haters" won't be satisfied. Like a broken clock, Lynch incidentally said something true: people won't be satisfied.

Since Garner's death, the NYPD has executed thousands of low-level interactions where police involvement further inflame tensions. Garner wanted the harassment to end - but for thousands of people nothing has changed.

Josmar Trujillo is a trainer, writer and activist.