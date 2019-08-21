A Trump vs. Obama street (name) fight

I know where you’ll live, Donald Trump: 725 President Barack H. Obama Ave.

More than 430,000 people have signed a petition to name a one block stretch of Fifth Avenue after Obama -- the block that runs in front of Trump Tower.

Of course, the proposed Obama Avenue street sign would be dwarfed by the huge Trump Tower sign on the building. So to truly honor our 44th president, the Obama street sign would have to be made considerably larger.

I’m sure President Trump would be fine with it. “We now honor the names of two presidents in front of my magnificent tower, and I’m absolutely delighted,” Trump would say. In your dreams.

Will this name change actually come to pass? It looks iffy. Usually, streets are named after people who have died (although exceptions have been made) and Obama is very much alive.

On the other hand, if Staten Island can name a street in honor of the Wu-Tang Clan hip-hop group, why can’t a street be renamed after our 44th president?

Would this start a trend? In Florida, would Trump’s Mar-a-Lago address on South Ocean Boulevard be changed to Joe Biden Boulevard? Where would it end?

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, who could push the initiative through if he desires, said: “As much as I love the idea of celebrating President Obama, I am not positive this is the best way.”

Good point. Is it right to troll the world’s biggest troll? (See Trump’s nasty John McCain tweets, among countless other Trump taunts.) Former first lady Michelle Obama famously said, “When they go low, we go high.” But it seems that millions of Americans suffering from Trump derangement syndrome are ready to get down in the mud with the president. It’s on!

But don’t hold your breath about this name change. Councilman Keith Powers, a Democrat who represents the district that includes Trump Tower, said, “I recognize and understand the great deal of support behind the petition. But I actually think Obama wouldn’t like it.”

Maybe so, but the number of petition signers continues to swell. Will Trump soon brag that he could shoot someone on President Barack Obama H. Ave. and not lose a voter?

