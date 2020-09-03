Bicyclist dies of injuries after being hit by a bus in Queens: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A bicyclist died of his injuries in Queens after he was hit by a bus on Wednesday night.

According to police, at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 2, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist struck in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue and 51st Street in Woodside. Upon their arrival, officers found 50-year-old Salvador Chairez-Rodriguez lying in the roadway with severe trauma to his body.

An investigation found that the MTA Q18 bus was traveling southbound on 51st Street when it hit Chairez-Rodriguez, who was riding his bike westbound on 31st Avenue against a steady red light. Chairez-Rodriguez was dragged by the bus until he was dislodged at 32nd Avenue.

Chairez-Rodriguez was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital/Queens, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 10:38 p.m.