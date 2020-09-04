Bike-riding bigot hurls anti-Asian slurs, then strikes victim in Flatiron District

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops need the public’s help in finding the hateful man who yelled anti-Asian slurs at a man and then assaulted him with his bike in the Flatiron District earlier this week.

The incident, however, has not yet been classified as a hate crime, according to a police source.

Law enforcement sources said the bigot shouted anti-Asian slurs at a 29-year-old man and his female companion while riding along Broadway near East 20th Street at 8:28 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Moments later, authorities said, the suspect then assaulted the man with his bike and his backpack, then pedaled away from the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct. The victim did not suffer serious injuries.

Police described the suspect as a Black or Hispanic man in his 30s, standing between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighing between 210 and 230 pounds. He was last seen with shoulder-length braids and wearing a white tanktop and black pants.

On Sept. 4, the NYPD released video footage of the perpetrator riding along Broadway.

It’s the latest attack targeting Asian New Yorkers during a year when hate crimes against Asian Americans have surged citywide. As of Aug. 18, there had been no fewer than 21 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In August, the NYPD launched a Hate Crimes Task Force specifically focused on incidents targeting Asian New Yorkers.

Anyone with information regarding the Sept. 2 incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.