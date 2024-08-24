Brooklyn brute on Citi Bike knocked man out in violent robbery: cops

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a Citi Bike-riding brute who knocked out a man and then robbed him earlier this month.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are on the hunt for a Citi Bike-riding brute who knocked out a man and then robbed him earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Friday night video of the suspect behind the incident which occurred at 10:35 a.m. on Aug. 18 near the corner of Metropolitan and Manhattan Avenues in Williamsburg.

According to law enforcement sources, the bicyclist rolled up to the victim, a 26-year-old man, at the location and then struck him on the right side of the head, knocking him out cold.

Seconds later, the suspect removed the victim’s wallet and money, then pedaled away on his bicycle southbound on Manhattan Avenue.

The victim regained consciousness and reported the incident to the 90th Precinct. He suffered facial injuries and was treated at Bellevue Hospital.

Robberies are slightly up in the 90th Precinct year-to-date; according to the most recent CompStat report, the command tallied 120 robberies through Aug. 18, one more than the number reported at the same point in 2023.

As shown in the video, the perpetrator rode a Citi Bike and was pictured wearing a black baseball cap, a black t-shirt with white writing on the back, gray pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.