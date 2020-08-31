Brooklyn gang member cuffed for role in shooting that killed Cuomo aide: Feds

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Brooklyn gang member was arrested for possessing weapons and ammunition that was used in a gang-related shooting back in 2015, prosecutors announced Monday.

Stanely Elianor, 29, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition while having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a term of imprisonment exceeding one year. In October 2009, Elianor, a known member of the Folk Nation gang, had been convicted of two counts of attempted criminal possession of a weapon in New York state court.

“Repeat offenders who possess firearms present an extreme danger to the community as this case tragically demonstrates with the senseless killing of Carey Gabay,” stated Acting United States Attorney Seth D. DuCharme. “This Office and our law enforcement partners are doing everything in our power to take guns out of the hands of violent felons as a measure to prevent the senseless loss of life.”

According to charges, in the early hours of Sept. 7, 2015, Elianor allegedly attended the J’ouvert culture festival with other Folk Nation gang members and members of Hood Starz, who was allied with Folk Nation. The group allegedly engaged in a shootout with the rival Crips street gang outside the Ebbets Field Houses in Crown Heights.

In the shootout, Carey Gabay, an aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, was struck in the head by a stray bullet. Gabay ultimately died of his injuries on Sept. 15, 2015.

During the gun battle, Elianor allegedly possessed a .45 caliber Masterpiece Arms handgun which was recovered by the NYPD. The firearm has a large capacity magazine and was loaded with 27 rounds of ammunition.

If convicted, Elianor faces up to 10 years in prison.