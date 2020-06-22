Cops seek crook who beat and robbed a deliveryman and took his food in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a crook who beat and robbed a food deliveryman in Manhattan last week.

According to police, at 10:20 p.m. on June 15, a 24-year-old man was delivering food in the vicinity of East 3 Street and Avenue D when he was approached by an unknown man. After demanding that the victim give him his food and money, the suspect pushed the victim to the ground and struck him multiple times throughout his body.

The victim handed over the food and the suspect fled westbound on foot toward Avenue C. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

On June 21, the NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black man in his early 50s, standing 6 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and shorts, black sneakers, and carrying a black satchel.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.