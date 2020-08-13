Duo swipes Xbox during Letgo transaction in Times Square: cops

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who stole a gaming console from a man in Manhattan.

Police say that at 1:36 p.m. on Aug. 8, a 22-year-old man met up with two unknown men in the vicinity of Broadway and 42nd Street. The victim had previously corresponded with them on Letgo to sell his Xbox.

The first suspect stated to the victim that he was going to shoot the victim if he didn’t give him the Xbox. The suspect snatched the Xbox from the victim’s hands and then fled down West 42nd Street with the second man. The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.