Elderly man dies of injuries after being struck by car in Queens

A 78-year-old man died early Thursday morning after being hit by a driver in Glendale.

On Thursday, Aug. 27, around 8:15 a.m., a 74-year-old driver of a tan 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling westbound on Central Avenue, according to the NYPD. As he approached 69th Place, the driver hit Edward Meissner, who was walking across Central Avenue, cops said.

Meissner, who lived in Woodhaven, was rushed to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center by EMS personnel. The 78-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the NYPD.

The driver of the car remained at the scene following the collision, cops said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This story first appeared on our sister publication qns.com.