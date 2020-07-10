Four more shot in Brooklyn as gun violence continues throughout the city

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Four people were shot in Brooklyn Thursday night into Friday morning in continuing gun violence in the city, police say.

There were a total of eight shootings overnight in the five boroughs, police believe.

In the first shooting of the night, police from the 75th Precinct and PSA2 responded at 9:43 p.m. to a report of a person shot in front of 183 Wortman Avenue in East New York’s Linden Houses, a NYCHA development. Cops found a man shot in the right leg. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests or description of the suspect has been given as yet.

At 10:28 p.m. police from the 73rd Precinct and PSA2 responded to a report of a woman shot in front of 260 Mother Gaston Blvd in Brownsville. Cops found a woman, 60, shot in the knee, possibly an innocent bystander to a shooting nearby.

She was rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center in stable condition. It was unclear where the shots originally came from, police say.

At 11:09 p.m. police from the 77th Precinct were called to 1117 St. Marks Avenue in Weeksville, where they found two men, both 28-years-old, were shot at the scene. One man was hit in the buttocks and the other in the leg.

Both men were rushed to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

Police say a black vehicle drove past the two men and the occupants began firing at them with a handgun. No arrests have been made in this case.

There were four other shootings reported in the city overnight, including Harlem, Jamaica, and Brooklyn.

Also, police have identified the man found shot in Lincoln Terrace Park on Tuesday as Robert McLeod, 27, of Montgomery Street in Crown Heights.

Police found him shot on July 7 on the steps of Lincoln Terrace Park in Crown Heights at 11:50 a.m. during an unusual day time homicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a shooting on February 24 in which a man identified as James Suggs, 35, of Sand Street was shot dead, police announced the arrest of Nysaiah Luster, 21, of 191 Sand Street. He is being charged with murder, criminally negligent homicides, assault, menacing and reckless endangerment.