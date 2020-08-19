Harlem woman cuffed for stabbing another woman to death in her own apartment: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Harlem woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman to death on Tuesday evening.

According to police, at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a woman stabbed at the apartment of 20-year-old Kaylha Armand, located on West 163rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 20-year-old Fateema Boston, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple stab wounds about the body.

EMS rushed Boston to Harlem Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Armand was taken into custody at the scene and was later charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

At this time it is unclear how Boston and Armand knew each other, however the NYPD stated that the stabbing was a result of an ongoing dispute between the two.

The investigation is ongoing.