LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal D evacuated after suspicious luggage is found: TSA

A suspicious checked bag triggered an evacuation from LaGuardia Airport’s Terminal D early Thursday morning.

According to the TSA, a passenger’s luggage set off an alarm in the security agency’s screening room on Thursday, July 9. Both the TSA explosive specialist team and the NYPD Bomb Squad were called to evaluate the contents of the bag, according to the TSA.

As the bag was being inspected, Terminal D was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” the TSA said.

Around 9 a.m., the NYPD Bomb Squad found that the contents of the luggage were not dangerous, the bag was cleared and the terminal was re-opened, according to the authorities.

The passenger whose luggage created the scare was on a flight to Detroit, according to the TSA. He has landed and is being questioned by law enforcement.

The Port Authority Police Department will lead the investigation into the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The Port Authority could not immediately be reached for comment.

