Creep does lewd act on a 22-year-old woman near Times Square

Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly performed a lewd act on a woman near Times Square on Oct. 13, 2024

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for an alleged perv who, using his groin, abused a 22-year-old woman near Times Square on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Oct. 13 at around 10:05 p.m. The woman had just left a Broadway show and was near W. 45 Street and Eighth Avenue when the degenerate perp snuck up behind her amid a crowd of people, authorities said.

The creep then allegedly pressed his groin area into the victim’s lower body, bore down and rubbed up against her, performing what police sources described as a “lewd act.”

The victim then called 911, but the perp fled scene in a black Lincoln SUV livery vehicle westbound on W. 45 Street before officers from the 14th Precinct arrived.

Police on Thursday released surveillance photos of the suspect, who remains at large, as well as his getaway vehicle.

The suspect is described as having a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, gray button-down shirt, black pants and black shoes.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.