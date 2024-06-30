Lower East Side bat attack: Suspects sought for beating woman on street

The two people wanted for assaulting a woman with a bat on the Lower East Side.

Police on the Lower East Side are looking for two people who beat a woman with a bat earlier this month.

On Saturday, the NYPD released images of the suspects behind the brutal assault, which occurred at about 2:08 p.m. on June 25 in front of an apartment building at 37 Monroe St.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrators approached the 58-year-old woman as she walked in front of the location, then began striking her about the body multiple times with a bat. The reason for the assault was not disclosed.

Following the attack, cops said, the brutes fled the location on foot heading eastbound on Madison Street.

The incident was reported to the 5th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan hospital, where she was treated for injuries to her leg, and swelling on her head.

The 5th Precinct has seen a slight increase in felony assaults year-to-date; according to the most recent CompStat report, through June 23, the command tallied 99 assaults, three more than the number reported at the same point last year.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.