Man dies of injuries after being struck by a car while crossing a Manhattan street

A man died of his injuries on Wednesday evening after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Manhattan.

Authorities say that at 6:25 p.m. on May 20, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian struck at the intersection of East 97th Street and 5th Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 29-year-old Justin Batten lying in the roadway with severe head and body trauma.

An investigation found that Batten was crossing 5th Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a 2015 BMW sedan, operated by an 18-year-old man, at the intersection.

EMS rushed Batten to New York Presbyterian Weill Cornell Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver remained at the scene following the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.