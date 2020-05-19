Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crashing on the Henry Hudson Parkway in Manhattan

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died of his injuries after he crashed his motorcycle in Manhattan last month.

Police say that at 8:35 a.m. on April 19, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the Henry Hudson Parkway in the vicinity of West 120 Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 58-year-old Sean Stanton lying in the roadway with trauma to his body.

An investigation found that Stanton was operating an orange 2003 Suzuki SV1000 motorcycle and going northbound on the Henry Hudson Parkway in the left lane. After he passed West 120th Street, Stanton struck the rear left bumper of a black 2013 Lexus RX350 sedan, operated by a 34-year-old man.

Upon impact, the motorcycle slid across two lanes of traffic and ejected Stanton, who came to rest in the right travel lane. The driver of the Lexus was not injured and remained at the scene.

EMS rushed Stanton to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 3.

The investigation is ongoing.